Caring for others through the 'Have a Heart' Restock Drive

The drive starts today and runs until Valentine's day. Donate unused personal care items!

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Starting today Lourdes University kicks off its annual “Have a Heart" Restock Drive.

Individuals are encouraged to donate unused personal care items in donation boxes at all Sylvania Schools.

This is a way we can celebrate the heart in Valentine’s Day by caring about our neighbors in need.

Essential items such as toilet paper, paper towels, and all personal care items are in high demand because individuals cannot purchase them with SNAP. All donations of unused personal care items go directly to pantries.