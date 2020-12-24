According to the hospital, he was in treatment for a non-cancerous brain tumor due to a condition called neurofibromatosis.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The simple sound or action of a ringing bell is something most people take for granted. But for one local family, it was a moment that's been 60 weeks in the making.

The bell "dings" that rang out in the halls of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital on Dec. 15 meant little Jase had marked his last day of chemotherapy.

According to the hospital, he was in treatment for a non-cancerous brain tumor due to a condition called neurofibromatosis.

To mark the day, Jase wore a shirt that read "peace out chemo" as he showed the staff his best dance moves. There was lots of cheering, clapping, and sign-waving, but no sound was more impactful than when he climbed up on a chair to signify an end in his journey.

Jase will still need to make follow-up visits and receive additional assistance, according to the hospital.

"He will continue follow-up visits with his doctor and will also receive therapies to help his speech and mobility," Johns Hopkins All Children's wrote on Facebook.

Through it all, Jase will do just as the words on his shirt say, "Be brave. Be strong. Be fierce."

