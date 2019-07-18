WARNING: The above video may be difficult to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

A Sandusky police officer is being singled out for his heroic actions, with the department saying he saved an infant's life.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Officer Evan Estep received a call of an unresponsive child and found the little one not breathing and "beginning to turn blue" immediately upon arrival. Estep had recently received CPR training (which the department offers every two years), and used CPR to get the baby breathing again.

City of Sandusky Police Department FEEL GOOD STORY: We take our re-certification courses for CPR through Firelands Regional Medical Center, education department every two years. Jen West and staff helped train us this year. Today,...

Footage from Estep's bodycam shows the moments CPR was performed as well as the child beginning to breathe again. The baby's mother was also at the scene.

EMS crews later transported the infant to Firelands Regional Medical Center, and the child was reportedly in stable condition. Chief John Orzech is now calling Estep's efforts a "feel good story."

"OUTSTANDING JOB OFFICER ESTEP and SFD!," Orzech wrote.

This isn't the first time Estep has been lauded for his efforts: He was honored as the department's Officer of the Year in 2018.