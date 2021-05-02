What a day! BGSU student graduates, reunites with sailor husband

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A graduating senior at Bowling Green State University was gifted the memory of a lifetime when her husband, an active member of the U.S. Navy, surprised her on stage.
A tweet from BGSU showed Tatum running for her husband’s embrace after realizing that he would be the one to hand Tatum her diploma.
In the video, an announcer, themself seemingly choked up by the emotion of the moment, tells the crowd that Tatum's husband had just returned from Iraq the night before.
Tatum Washington received her diploma in sports management with a minor in journalism.
Tatum hopes to one day start a career in the sports industry or as an on-field reporter, according to her web page.
And she showed social media that she definitely isn't camera shy.