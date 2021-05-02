What a day! BGSU student graduates, reunites with sailor husband

As everyone in attendance stood and applauded, Tatum Washington rushed to the arms of her husband, who had just returned from Iraq the night before.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A graduating senior at Bowling Green State University was gifted the memory of a lifetime when her husband, an active member of the U.S. Navy, surprised her on stage.

A tweet from BGSU showed Tatum running for her husband’s embrace after realizing that he would be the one to hand Tatum her diploma.

As new #BGSUGrad, Tatum Dion Washington walked across the stage today, she was surprised by her husband who is in the United States Navy and just arrived home from Iraq last night. pic.twitter.com/lRvsSTXJ8k — Bowling Green State University (@bgsu) May 2, 2021

In the video, an announcer, themself seemingly choked up by the emotion of the moment, tells the crowd that Tatum's husband had just returned from Iraq the night before.

Tatum Washington received her diploma in sports management with a minor in journalism.

Tatum hopes to one day start a career in the sports industry or as an on-field reporter, according to her web page.