Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

We asked, you shared: Here is a look at the best news WTOL 11 viewers had this week

The week of June 29: The news continues to be heavy. So, here's a look at some of the good things that happened right in our own backyard.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
adult and child hands holding red heart on aqua background, heart health, donation, CSR concept, world heart day, world health day, family day

TOLEDO, Ohio — The news has been heavy, all week long. 

So, as we head into the weekend, we asked you, the viewer, to shine a light on some of the positive things happening in your life.

Here are just a few of those special moments.

BEST NEWS IN THE 419

Billie Cagney

"I made some delicious stuffed french toast!"

Credit: Billie Cagney

Anne Walasinski-Hohly

"I have a roof over my head and I'm still being paid by my employer even though I haven't worked since March 13."

Tabitha Kedron

"Had an amazing dinner last night and the next five days off from my day job."

Credit: Tabitha Kedron

Nikki Hawkins

"So happy this little man made his grand entrance into the world."

Credit: Nikki Hawkins

Sarah Watson

"Started on the front patio. Looks good so far!"

Credit: Sarah Watson

Kate Fredenburg Cilley

"We stopped and visited this memorial in Michigan."

Credit: Kate Fredenburg Cilley

Jamie Hernandez

"Finishing 'Lost Girls!'"

Credit: Jamie Hernandez

Shirley Roberts Wagner-Overhouse

"We are blessed to have a blended family of five daughters and 13 grandchildren and one great grandson."

Tommy Dev

"This bird likes Cheetos. Best news ever."

Credit: Tommy Dev

Pamela Leah Brown-Oliver

"Pool ready for heat wave."

Credit: Pamela Leah Brown-Oliver

Thais K. Payne Narvaez-Dominguez

"Enjoyed a moment of unspoken beauty."

Credit: Thais K. Payne Narvaez-Dominguez

Vicki Burkett

"I am on vacation for the next week, woohoo!"

Terra Hayward

Post by DeltaFOE2597.

Want to share your good news? Well, we want to hear it, too! Send us a text to 419-248-1100.  

