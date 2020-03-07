We asked, you shared: Here is a look at the best news WTOL 11 viewers had this week

The week of June 29: The news continues to be heavy. So, here's a look at some of the good things that happened right in our own backyard.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The news has been heavy, all week long.

So, as we head into the weekend, we asked you, the viewer, to shine a light on some of the positive things happening in your life.

Here are just a few of those special moments.

BEST NEWS IN THE 419

Billie Cagney

"I made some delicious stuffed french toast!"

Anne Walasinski-Hohly

"I have a roof over my head and I'm still being paid by my employer even though I haven't worked since March 13."

Tabitha Kedron

"Had an amazing dinner last night and the next five days off from my day job."

Nikki Hawkins

"So happy this little man made his grand entrance into the world."

Sarah Watson

"Started on the front patio. Looks good so far!"

Kate Fredenburg Cilley

"We stopped and visited this memorial in Michigan."

Jamie Hernandez

"Finishing 'Lost Girls!'"

Shirley Roberts Wagner-Overhouse

"We are blessed to have a blended family of five daughters and 13 grandchildren and one great grandson."

Tommy Dev

"This bird likes Cheetos. Best news ever."

Pamela Leah Brown-Oliver

"Pool ready for heat wave."

Thais K. Payne Narvaez-Dominguez

"Enjoyed a moment of unspoken beauty."

Vicki Burkett

"I am on vacation for the next week, woohoo!"

Terra Hayward

Want to share your good news? Well, we want to hear it, too! Send us a text to 419-248-1100.