Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'

The Toledo Zoo announced the birth of a gibbon in a Facebook post on Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo.

The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.

Gibbons are generally, but not always, monogamous, meaning they typically mate for life. The newborn ape is the sixth offspring between the pair. Both Batu and Hue are 31 years old.

The Zoo reported that Hue (Ming's mother) is doing well caring for Ming while keepers monitor the two closely. The Zoo also stated Ming is already strong and thriving.

Ming's sex is currently unknown, as gibbons do not exhibit sexual dimorphism until later in their maturity.

Like gorillas, bonobos and chimpanzees, gibbons are apes. Smaller than great apes, they are known as "lesser apes." In the wild, gibbons are found in southeast Asia and play a significant role in traditional Chinese culture and folklore.

