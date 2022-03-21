Arkansas fire fighters rescue puppy after falling in ravine

The volunteer fire fighters had to lower a basket into a narrow crevice to rescue the puppy.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. — A two-month-old puppy is very thankful after a volunteer fire department in Mountain View rescued it after it fell in a ravine on Sunday.

They dispatched their repelling team and lowered a basket in a narrow crevice to get him.

According to a post on the Allison-Sylamore Fire Department Facebook page, the puppy went to the top of a bluff and fell down between a very small crack and down the ravine where he got stuck.

"Our repelling team went in full force to rescue this poor baby," the post said.

The puppy was rescued and returned to his owner with no injuries.