AMHERST, Ohio — There's a woman from Amherst we want you to meet.

Karen Ganch is helping to bring holiday cheer to her community. At 74 years young, Karen says she doesn't have much to give, except a positive attitude and the hope of making lives a little better by being kind.

"When you get up every morning, God is telling you he still has something in store for you," she says. "You haven't finished your journey yet."

Ganch, who says she's "out-lived everybody" in her family, spends time during the holidays lifting people's spirits on the Lorain County streets, smiling and waving and holding up signs as people walk by. The encouragement is always a welcome sight, especially during this tough year.

"I don't really think she has any idea how many children and grandparents and parents that she makes happy every single morning," Danielle Szabo told 3News.

Karen even gives out gifts, like a teddy bear to one little girl. Now, her neighbors are returning the favor, delivering dozens of cards to her and setting up a GoFundMe account.

Through it all, Karen just enjoys making people happy, taking joy in the ways she is able to make even just a little difference.