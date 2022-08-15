West Toledo barbershop said 300 backpacks handed out in community giveaway

Following up on Sunday's backpack giveaway, 1st Dibz Barbershop Boutique plans to give out discounted haircuts, free food and on the first Friday of every month.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of people were gathered outside of 1st Dibz Barber Shop Boutique on West Sylvania Avenue on Sunday to get backpacks and school supplies. The event was the first of a series dedicated to putting positive energy back into the community, barber Marcus Crawford said.

“We want to take advantage of the opportunities we didn't have when we were kids for the less fortunate just like us," he said. "We just decided to give back.”

They said they got to where they are by staying in school; so, they want to motivate the next generation to do the same.

“Just being in a position to do so is really what led us," barber Trevor Wallace said. "We just want to give back through our childhood. Just being able to have people to look up to and people you can go to, whether it's a conversation or haircut.”

1stDibz barbers said over 300 backpacks were given away. Chauncy Wilburn said attending the giveaway was well worth it because "school supplies are really expensive."

"It's really good to see people getting on their feet to give back to their community and do what's right because it's not your ordinary things that you are getting back," Wilburn said.