108-year-old shares how to live a long life

Ms. Dorothy Redifer radiates positivity when she talks about the 108 years she's lived. The Copperas Cove, Texas woman said her faith has gotten her all this way.

Example video title will go here for this video

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — At 108 years old, Ms. Dorothy Redifer knows a few things on how to live a fulfilling life.

Redifer just celebrated her 108th birthday on Nov. 6th. Her care takers at Stony Brook of Copperas Cove dressed her door up to celebrate.

She's never driven a car, smoked, had alcohol, been married or had kids. One could say she's had a stress-free life.

Redifer and her family grew up poor. They didn't have enough money to afford a car.

"We just had a good life, I can't complain," she said. "We were poor, I don't even know how to drive a car."

As for the marriage part, she said she had a lot of family and friends, too much to worry about marriage.

But the key to life, she said, is God and an active lifestyle.

"The Lord was very good to me, and let me tell you, I talk to the Lord all the time and he's right here," Redifer said.

All of Redifer's family has passed away, but she said they're still with her because she talks about them every day.

She said she had a good life and continues to today, making friends and always finding a way to strike up a conversation with anyone.

Almost every week she is visited by Kristy Meldrum.

Meldrum and Redifer met through a mutual hair stylist. Now, Meldrum visits her to talk and make sure she is okay.

"It makes me feel good because whenever I visit, she just talks and talks and talks," Meldrum said.