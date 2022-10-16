Hands on the wheel, eyes on the road | Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off on Sunday

There have been 91 teen-related fatal crashes in the state so far this year according to OSHP. Nine of them have happened in northwest Ohio.

OHIO, USA — Any parent of a new driver is well aware, road safety is always important.

If you're nervous about your teenager driving, you're not alone.

But there are things you can do to help set your mind at ease.

Officials with Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say it's important for parents of new drivers to talk about driving safety with them before they take on this huge responsibility.

Sergeant Ryan Purpura with OSHP has a few tips.

"Making good choices - you know, buckling up, not using the cell phone to eliminate distractions, not driving impaired, obeying traffic laws - are really the things that keep them safe while they drive," said Sgt. Purpura. "Talk to them about the huge responsibility of getting behind the wheel that something can tragically happen if they don't take steps to make themselves safe and others safe."

Data from OSHP shows there have been 91 teen-related fatal crashes in the state so far this year. Nine of those deaths have been in northwest Ohio.

When it comes to driving - officials said learning and following the rules are vitally important.

'"When a teen first gets their license they have a probationary driver's license. For the first year of having the license they can have up to one non-family member in the vehicle. It's important just to bring that further awareness to get people to think twice when they get behind the wheel," said Sgt. Purpura.

The National Road Safety Foundation reported some of the top safety risks for teen drivers include impaired driving, not wearing a seatbelt, distracted driving, and speeding.

Sergeant Purpura shared with us that so far this year there have been over a thousand distraction-related crashes involving teens in the state. He said now more than ever we have to keep our teens safe by giving them the right information.