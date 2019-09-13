CLEVELAND — The haunting season is back!

Are you looking for a good scare? Below is an alphabetical guide to all the spooky places that go bump in the night.

Bloodview Haunted House (featured in the video above)

1010 Towpath Road

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

Click here for more

---

Buzzard Cove Screampark: Hinckley's Haunted Barn & Haunted Trail

1053 Bellus Road

Hinckley, OH 44233

Click here for more

---

Carnival of Horrors at Blossom Music Center

1145 West Steels Corners Road

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223

Click here for more

---

Escape from Blood Prison at Mansfield Reformatory

100 Reformatory Road

Mansfield, OH 44905

Click here for more

---

Factory of Terror

4125 Mahoning Road NE

Canton, OH 44705

Click here for more

---

Fear Forest

6780 Tod Avenue SW

Warren, OH 44481

Click here for more

---

Forest of Screams

1662 Medina Road

Medina, OH 44256

Click here for more

---

Fortress of Fear ScreamPark

12175 State Street

Garrettsville, OH 44601

Click here for more

---

Ghostly Manor & Lake Erie Fear Fest

3319 Milan Road

Sandusky, OH 44870

Click here for more

---

Ghoul Brothers

3235 Manchester Road

Akron, OH 44319

Click here for more

Photos: Ghoul Brothers

---

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

1 Cedar Point Drive

Sandusky, OH 44870

Click here for more

RELATED: Cedar Point changing popular HalloWeekends attraction for 2019

---

Halloween Haunt at Kings Island

6300 Kings Island Drive

Mason, OH 45040

Click here for more

---

Haunted Hoochie

13861 Broad Street SW

Pataskala, OH 43062

Click here for more

RELATED: 'Haunted Hoochie' sparks controversy

---

Haunted Hydro

1333 Tiffin Street

Fremont, OH 43420

Click here for more

---

Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory

1300 Triplett Boulevard

Akron, OH 44306

Click here for more

---

Haunted Town Hall

103 South High Street

Lafayette, OH 45854

Click here for more

---

Hauntville

1579 West River Road North

Elyria, OH 44035

Click here for more

Photos: Inside Hauntville

Video: A terrifying tour of Hauntville

---

Hudson Haunted House

2250 Barlow Road

Hudson, OH 44236

Click here for more

---

Land of Illusion

8762 Thomas Road

Middletown, OH 45042

Click here for more

---

Lewisburg Haunted Cave

4392 Swishers Mill Road

Lewisburg, OH 45338

Click here for more

RELATED: Ohio’s Lewisburg Haunted Cave named America’s ‘Best Haunted Attraction’

---

Mohican Haunted Schoolhouse (formerly known as Lessons in Fear)

155 West 3rd Street

Perrysville, OH 44864

Click here for more

---

Nightmare at the Canfield Scaregrounds

7265 Columbiana Canfield Road

Canfield, OH 44406

Click here for more

---

Nightmare in the Wildnerness

7665 Lafayette Road

Lodi, OH 44254

Click here for more

Photos: Nightmare in the Wilderness

---

Pioneer Waterland's "Fall Fear Fest"

10661 Kile Road

Chardon, OH 44024

Click here for more

---

7 Floors of Hell

19191 Bagley Road

Berea, OH 44130

Click here for more

---

Slaughterhouse

5665 Chippewa Road

Chippewa Lake, OH 44215

Click here for more

Photos: Inside the Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse

---

Spooky Ranch

19066 East River Road

Columbia Station, OH 44028

Click here for more

---

Wells Township Haunted House

101 Market Street

Brillian, OH 43913

Click here for more

---

Zombies on the Lake Paintball Annihilation Force

4291 North Broadway

Geneva, OH 44041

Click here for more