Bloodview Haunted House (featured in the video above)
1010 Towpath Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
Buzzard Cove Screampark: Hinckley's Haunted Barn & Haunted Trail
1053 Bellus Road
Hinckley, OH 44233
Carnival of Horrors at Blossom Music Center
1145 West Steels Corners Road
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
Escape from Blood Prison at Mansfield Reformatory
100 Reformatory Road
Mansfield, OH 44905
Factory of Terror
4125 Mahoning Road NE
Canton, OH 44705
Fear Forest
6780 Tod Avenue SW
Warren, OH 44481
Forest of Screams
1662 Medina Road
Medina, OH 44256
Fortress of Fear ScreamPark
12175 State Street
Garrettsville, OH 44601
Ghostly Manor & Lake Erie Fear Fest
3319 Milan Road
Sandusky, OH 44870
Ghoul Brothers
3235 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point
1 Cedar Point Drive
Sandusky, OH 44870
Halloween Haunt at Kings Island
6300 Kings Island Drive
Mason, OH 45040
Haunted Hoochie
13861 Broad Street SW
Pataskala, OH 43062
Haunted Hydro
1333 Tiffin Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory
1300 Triplett Boulevard
Akron, OH 44306
Haunted Town Hall
103 South High Street
Lafayette, OH 45854
Hauntville
1579 West River Road North
Elyria, OH 44035
Hudson Haunted House
2250 Barlow Road
Hudson, OH 44236
Land of Illusion
8762 Thomas Road
Middletown, OH 45042
Lewisburg Haunted Cave
4392 Swishers Mill Road
Lewisburg, OH 45338
Mohican Haunted Schoolhouse (formerly known as Lessons in Fear)
155 West 3rd Street
Perrysville, OH 44864
Nightmare at the Canfield Scaregrounds
7265 Columbiana Canfield Road
Canfield, OH 44406
Nightmare in the Wildnerness
7665 Lafayette Road
Lodi, OH 44254
Pioneer Waterland's "Fall Fear Fest"
10661 Kile Road
Chardon, OH 44024
7 Floors of Hell
19191 Bagley Road
Berea, OH 44130
Slaughterhouse
5665 Chippewa Road
Chippewa Lake, OH 44215
Spooky Ranch
19066 East River Road
Columbia Station, OH 44028
Wells Township Haunted House
101 Market Street
Brillian, OH 43913
Zombies on the Lake Paintball Annihilation Force
4291 North Broadway
Geneva, OH 44041
