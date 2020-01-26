HOLLAND, Ohio — The mission of the Halim Clinic in Holland is to help patients who may not have dental insurance.

The doctors there understand that some people don’t have the insurance to maintain care of their teeth and without insurance, it could get costly.

”So what we want to do is to go ahead and take care of the population that doesn’t have Medicaid. They don’t have dental insurance, that middle population for example, that single mother who is working and can’t afford dental insurance so we are here to take care of the population,” said Dr. Adnan Ahmed.

Zeinab Cheaib

From cleaning to teeth extractions, they offer many services to their patients.

“Today is our 11th Saturday that we’re open and up to now we donated close to $29,000 in dental services,” said Dr. Nadeem Khan.

Facebook

If you’re in need of services, The Halim Clinic welcomes patients from all around the area.

“We have patients that come from almost two hours away to get dental treatment done,” said Dr. Ahmed.

For those who don’t have medical insurance, the clinic offers free medical services as well.

The Halim Clinic is open every Saturday from 9 to 1 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome but it’s recommended to book an appointment.

The Halim Clinic is located at 6855 Spring Valley Dr. in Holland.

For more information about Halim Clinic head over to their website.

RELATED: VERIFY: Trump's false claim that he 'saved' pre-existing conditions

RELATED: 24 charged with intentionally setting Australia bushfires