It's often called summer's "last hurrah," and Northeast Ohioans will have an opportunity to soak it all in this Labor Day weekend.

There are lots of great events going on around the area, from airplanes zipping through the sky to one of the best beer fests in town. Check out our list of some of the best things happening this weekend!

The annual display of powerful machines flying through the air will take place Saturday through Monday at Burke Lakefront Airport. This year will feature a rare heritage flight with the F-35A Lightning II and World War II P-51 Mustang "Bum Steer." And as usual, the Air Force Thunderbirds will be back!

The city's "largest outdoor annual event" begins Thursday and runs through Labor Day, with events often going on until midnight. Besides plenty of great beer, this year will feature The Modern Gentlemen quartet as well as the Alex Meixner Band after a three-year absence. There will be plenty of other attractions at the Cuyahoga County Fairground in Middleburg Heights, and kids 12 and under even get in free!

Last year, the incredible orchestra performed John Williams' score to A New Hope as the legendary film played in the background. This year, the performers return to do the same for the thrilling sequel The Empire Strikes Back on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Blossom Music Center. Fireworks will follow (weather permitting), and tickets are still available here.

Sean Forester, WKYC





The event certainly lives up to its name, with more than 13,000 exhibits, thousands of animals, plenty of rides and great food, and much more. The fair takes place Thursday through Monday at the fairgrounds in Burton, and advance tickets can be purchased at a discount online here.

Celebrating the Fulton Road Catholic parish's patron saint Thursday through Labor Day, the "family-friendly" event features plenty of great Italian food, casino, games, and carnival rides. However, it is best known for its "greasy pole climb," which sees competitors attempt to climb up a 1,000-foot-high pole slathered with grease. The brave enter, but few survive!

Taking place Friday through Sunday at the Hale Farm & Village in Bath, the event will feature more than 160 local artisans along with plenty of local food and entertainment. Workshops are also available for activities like floor cloth painting, paper marbling, and wool felting.

Looking to find some cool stuff for a cheap price? The Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market will hold its annual special Saturday through Monday. Besides more than 1,000 vendors, there will also be an arts and crafts festival.

The local AFL-CIO will hold its annual Labor Day Festival Monday at James Day Park in Parma. Besides plenty of live music, food, and vendors, there will be a softball tournament and activities for kids.