Support, resources offered to grandparents raising grandchildren

Grandparents meet in a casual and welcoming environment, offering education and support to grandparents who are raising grandchildren.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Grandparents raising grandchildren -- though it can sound somewhat charming, it can be difficult for families -- especially without the proper resources.

If you are a grandparent raising you’re grandchild and you are looking for support, you can find it in Wood County.

The support group is called Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. The group has been around for two years and is organized by the Wood County Educational Service Center. Grandparents meet in a casual and welcoming environment, offering education and support to grandparents who are raising grandchildren. Grandparents have the opportunity to meet other caregivers, develop a network of support and receive information about resources.

Meetings are held at various locations throughout the month. During each meeting, dinner will be provided as you mingle with other grandparents.

A local grandparent in the group says she recommends this group to any grandparent or caregiver looking for support.

“If you come to the meeting, you’ll realize you’re not alone, and you’ll need that," Belinda Ayala, a member of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren said. "Not just because your families are supported, but it’s nice to see strangers that you become friends with."

The family and community partnership liaison for Wood County Educational Service Center says this is a great way for anyone to receive support and know that they’re not alone.

“A support group for grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, neighbors - anyone who is raising grandchildren or children who are not their own...anytime they want to come, we have childcare, dinner; it’s free," family and community partnership liaison Sarah Nidiffer said. "[We offer] support time and a non-judgment zone where they can be heard maybe they can get some advice from others who have been in their situation.”

For more information on grandparents raising or if you would like to sponsor a meeting, click here.