Go 419 Weekend Rundown: Week of July 8 - July 10

TOLEDO, Ohio —
This weekend is packed with Toledo-area activities. With weather in the low 80s and no rain in the forecast, these events are a must-do.
Friday, July 8
- Downtown will be full of concert goers bringing the funk to Promenade Park tonight as The ProMedica Summer Concert Series returns with George Clinton with Parliament Funkadelic, The Main Squeeze and The Robert Randolph Band. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are just $20 for General Admission or $55 for V.I.P.
Refresh yourself with summer’s coolest wines at The Toledo Art Museum’s Glass Pavilion. This event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and tickets are just $35 for members and $50 dollars for general admission.
- Grab the family, blankets and lawn chairs and head on over to Centennial Terrace this evening for Sylvania’s Star Spangled Celebration! Fireworks can be viewed from Pacesetter Park. Parking will be available for only five dollars. Concessions will also be available if the kids get hungry for a bite to eat.
Saturday, July 9
- Teaming up with community partners, the City of Toledo Parks and Youth Services is launching a 10-week walking program that encourages everyone to get out and explore the trails of Toledo. Gathering every other week, participants will get the chance to hear from a guest speaker, receive free health screenings and even earn prizes. It all kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. in Ottawa Park.
- Get ready to groove because Saturday afternoon marks the start of a full weekend of music, poetry, art and meditation at the Folk 'n Soul Fest at Anicca Woods. $20 will get you access to all three-days… plus a camping spot!
- Calling all bike riders! Come on out this Saturday and join in on the fun by venturing through some of Toledo's beautiful bike trails and roads… all for a good cause. For just $25, support Miles of Freedom and bike from Wersell's Bike Shop to the Hooves - Miles 2 Freedom ranch. Go camping or even stay in a bunkhouse before riding back to the bike shop the next morning to end the journey!
Sunday, July 10
- This Sunday, cruise up the majestic Maumee River to Walbridge Park and enjoy the beautiful sunset sky on the water on the beloved Sandpiper. Then – enjoy the trip back downtown for some amazing night views! Feel free to B-Y-O-B and enjoy complimentary pizza and soft drinks as a part of your $25 ticket purchase. The cruise will last from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Savor a summer evening of live music, family, and friends at the historic Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre for the annual "Music Under the Stars" concert series. This Sunday will feature the Polish American Concert Band. The concert is free and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the Amphitheatre opening at 6:30 p.m. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
