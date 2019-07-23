It's a known fact that wine and cheese make everything better. Or at least, we like to think so.

Luckily for us, Cheez-It and House Wine have partnered up to release a box that comes with both wine and delicious cheesy crackers. This might sound cheesy, but we think this is a really gouda partnership.

You'll be able to purchase this box on Thursday.

"No corkscrew? No knife? No fridge? No expensive hunk of wood referred to by fancy people as a “charcuterie board”? No problem," the website says.

The wind is a red blend consisting of 50-percent Cabernet Sauvignon and 50-percent Merlot. The best part? It boasts a 13-percent ABV.

You feta believe it.