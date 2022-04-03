Who's ready for fish fry season?

Traditional Lenten fish fries begin Friday. Here's are some of the region's finest.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's officially fish fry season! The sounds of sizzling oil and the scent of deep-friend goodies are a sure sign that spring is near.

Due to the tradition of Lent, local Catholics must give up eating meat on Fridays. Thankfully, they have plenty of options to snag a plate of some delicious battered fish right here in the 419.

TOLEDO CATHOLIC DIOCESE

With its long list of church's, the Toledo Catholic Diocese has made it easy with a guide all of its own. You can check that out here.

TONY PACKO'S

Tony Packo's is offering a Lenten lake perch special. You can get hand-breaded perch any day of the week through April 17 for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

VFW POST 2984

This Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Northwood boasts a long-running popular fish fry every Friday during Lent for just $10.

The menu includes bread and butter, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese.

The event is from 5-7:30 p.m. on Fridays at the VFW Post 2984, 103 W. Andrus Rd., Northwood.

ST. BONIFACE CATHOLIC CHURCH

This Oak Harbor church has great options at its fish fries, including a healthier baked fish for those trying to partake in Lent without all that extra oil.

You can try their french fries, seasoned potatoes or macaroni and cheese as a heftier side, or check out the salad bar for a lighter option.

The $13 dinners are available from 4-7 p.m. or until the meals sell out every Friday through April 8.

OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP

Whether you preferred baked fish or fried, or even want to get creative with some shrimp tacos, this fish fry has what you're looking for.

Meals range from $10 to $15, depending on the entree. OLPH also is offering a la carte side dishes including macaroni and cheese ($4) and breaded shrimp ($5).

These fish fries are available for dine in or carry out from 5 - 7:30 p.m. every Friday through April 8. Our Lady of Perpetual Help is located at 2255 Central Grove in Toledo.

