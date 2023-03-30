'It's pronounced WAT-ER-BRR-GRRR' | Beloved burger chain causes a stir on social media

Whataburger tweeted Thursday "It’s pronounced 'WAT-ER-BRR-GRRR'", obviously aiming to set the record straight on the proper way to say its name.

ARIZONA, USA — A three-word tweet from one of Arizona's most-beloved burger chains has set off an age-old debate amongst its fans.

Whataburger tweeted, "It’s pronounced 'WAT-ER-BRR-GRRR,'" obviously aiming to set the record straight on the proper way to say its name and addressing those who choose to pronounce it "What-a-burger" and other ways.

The tweet quickly went viral, with many people on both sides of the epic debate weighing in, along with those who don't care how it's pronounced, as long as they get their sandwich favorites.

By Thursday afternoon, the post received more than 5,700 likes and 440,000 views on Twitter.

Even some Arizonans got in on the fun.

It’s pronounced “Bring Whataburger to Northern/North-Central Arizona” — Daulton (@DaultonVenglar) March 10, 2023

According to the company's website, on August 8, 2000, Whataburger celebrated its 50th anniversary with 575 restaurants in operation and millions of fans all over the country.

