Wendy’s adds new Frosty Cream Cold Brew, flavor to its coffee menu

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wendy’s recently rolled out a cold brew lineup for coffee fans to enjoy.

The restaurant chain says the new Frosty Cream Cold Brew lineup merges smooth, cold-brewed coffee with the restaurant's Frosty creamer and the customer’s pick of rich vanilla, chocolate or the new caramel syrup.

"Wendy's new Frosty Cream Cold Brew packs cold brew flavor with the one-of-a-kind Frosty creamer our fans know and love," said John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "While the other guys serve bitter iced coffee, we slowly steep coffee beans in cold water for 12 hours to create the smoothest, never bitter, refreshing brew. It's exactly what summer coffee drinkers have been craving!"

The drink can be ordered any time of day at Wendy’s locations nationwide.

Customers who order a small hot or cold brew in-app can get it for just 99 cents through Aug. 6 in celebration of the new launch.

Those who order food to their door through Uber Eats from July 27 to Aug. 2 can enjoy a free medium frosty cream cold brew with any order of $15 or more.

The Vanilla, Chocolate and Caramel Frosty Cream Cold Brews are between $1.99 and $3.49.

