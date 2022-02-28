We go to Rosie's Italian Grille to hear how they are getting ready for Restaurant Week Toledo

You can enjoy great food and give back to the community now through March 6.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s Restaurant Week in Toledo and over 30 restaurants are participating!

Now through March 6, you can come and enjoy delicious local restaurants and give back to the community.

Restaurant Week Toledo is an opportunity to enjoy delicious meals at special prices from dozens of the Glass City’s locally-owned restaurants. On top of that, you can support Leadership Toledo’s tuition-free youth programs.

You can just dine in at one of the participating restaurants during Restaurant Week and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Leadership Toledo’s high-impact programs!

Rosie’s is just one of the few restaurants that is taking part in restaurant week. The Restaurant is located on North McCord Road.

Eric Kish is the Rosie’s Italian Grille general manager and they have a whole line of specials in honor of restaurant week.

Kish recommended the pecan-crusted chicken or bungalo shrimp, which he described as a crispy shrimp dish with veggies.