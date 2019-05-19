TOLEDO, Ohio —

Vienna Beef Ltd., has recalled roughly 2,030 pounds of beef frank links products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.

The products subject to recall are: (View Labels)

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 8’s 10#” with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 11’s 10#” with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7” 9’s 10#” with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 1” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to food service locations in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Officials from the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) are concerned that some product may be in food service refrigerators or freezers. Institutions that have purchased the recalled products are instructed to throw them away or return them.