Food

Veggie fried rice recipe as seen on Good Day

Reverend Thomas Bell of 'In the Kitchen with Rev' demonstrates a recipe for delicious veggie fried rice on Good Day. Here's how you can make it.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Check out this recipe for veggie fried rice as prepared by Reverend Thomas Bell on Good Day Friday morning. 

Ingredients

  • 3 large eggs
  • 3 cups of chilled brown rice
  • 2 cups of mixed vegetables, Corn, Peas, Carrots
  • 1 tbsp of Minced Garlic
  • 3 tbsp of butter
  • 2 tbsp of olive oil
  • 5 green onions
  • 1/4 cup of bean sprouts
  • 1/4 low sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tsp of Sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp of Oyster sauce
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Cook eggs on Medium heat until eggs are completely scrambled.
  2. Put oil and butter in wok, add mixed frozen veggies, until soft, then add minced garlic.
  3. Add your bean sprouts and green onions.
  4. Mix in until everything im completely incorporated.
  5. Add Sesame Oil.
  6. Add 2 cups of rice and then a third. Mix in and then add your Oyster sauce.
  7. Add Soy sauce and then add your eggs.

