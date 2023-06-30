Veggie fried rice recipe as seen on Good Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — Check out this recipe for veggie fried rice as prepared by Reverend Thomas Bell on Good Day Friday morning.
Ingredients
- 3 large eggs
- 3 cups of chilled brown rice
- 2 cups of mixed vegetables, Corn, Peas, Carrots
- 1 tbsp of Minced Garlic
- 3 tbsp of butter
- 2 tbsp of olive oil
- 5 green onions
- 1/4 cup of bean sprouts
- 1/4 low sodium soy sauce
- 2 tsp of Sesame oil
- 1 tbsp of Oyster sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Cook eggs on Medium heat until eggs are completely scrambled.
- Put oil and butter in wok, add mixed frozen veggies, until soft, then add minced garlic.
- Add your bean sprouts and green onions.
- Mix in until everything im completely incorporated.
- Add Sesame Oil.
- Add 2 cups of rice and then a third. Mix in and then add your Oyster sauce.
- Add Soy sauce and then add your eggs.