University of Findlay gets dining upgrades, including robots and Mr. Beast Burger

UF's Henderson Dining Hall will offer several brand new meal options for students.

Example video title will go here for this video

FINDLAY, Ohio — Editor's note: the video attached to this article is from a story regarding campus food delivery options at Bowling Green State University that aired on March 3, 2020.

The University of Findlay (UF) will debut a variety of brand new dining options on-campus, including some beloved cuisines, new ways to order and even delivery robots.

The university's primary dining location, Henderson Dining Hall, has undergone some extensive renovations in order to better match new trends in campus life. Personal choice and customization seem to be at the crux of the redesign choices.

Henderson's new and improved options include an updated build-your-own burger station, international cuisine and a 24/7 Simply To Go station. Once the station is complete, its extended hours and pick-up options will give students with busy schedules dining options that better fit their work and academic lifestyles.

Students can use the "Everyday" app on their phones and other devices to get their favorites delivered to them from a "kiwibot," a small sidewalk-faring, autonomous vehicle in which food can be stored and transported around campus. The university purchased 15 delivery bots, all of which can be tracked using the Everyday app during an order. With the addition of the kiwibots, UF joined BGSU and other universities in offering autonomous delivery services.

The kiwibots can deliver on-campus food as well as new area options like the famous Mr. Beast Burger, a line of deliver-only burgers designed by popular YouTuber Mr. Beast, among others; and Pardon My Cheesesteak by comedic sports commentators Big Cat and PFT, whose podcast "Pardon My Take" is the inspiration for the virtual restaurant's namesake.