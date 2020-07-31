Toft Dairy announces new Toledo Walleye ice cream flavor

Cheesecake Cookie Faceoff is set to hit stores next week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Who says it's too cold to eat ice cream at an ice rink?

Toft Dairy unveiled their three newest ice cream flavors, including a pairing with Toledo's favorite hockey team.

The flavor is called Cheesecake Cookie Faceoff. It has a cookies and cream ice cream base, mixed in with cheesecake pieces, dark chocolate panned cookies and chocolate sandwich cookies.

"We are so happy to finally have an ice cream flavor honoring our friends at the Toledo Walleye," said Toft Dairy President Chuck Meisler. "We have been trying to develop the perfect flavor together for years, and after countless discussions and trials, we are confident our creation, Cheesecake Cookie Faceoff, will be hit for Toledo Walleye and Toft’s fans alike!"

Toft, a Sandusky-based dairy, also introduced two other flavors of ice cream:

Feelin’ Dangerous?: Homemade brownies and peanut butter charging through dangerously delicious chocolate ice cream and creamy peanut butter variegate

Unicorn Dreams: Mystical purple frosting twirling through creamy sugar cookie ice cream, topped with sweet sugar cookie pieces and magic sprinkles