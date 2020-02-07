Tim Hortons launches new line of handcrafted 'Dream Donuts'

"Donut" miss out on these new summer flavors!

NEW YORK — If you're looking for a sweet treat this summer, Tim Hortons' new Dream Donuts might be the snack for you!

Tim Hortons announced three new flavors of Dream Donuts, an elevated line of handcrafted donuts with premium fillings and creative toppings.

The new flavors are listed below.

OREO® Cookie Dream Donut : a cookies and cream style donut featuring OREO cookie pieces and a vanilla fluff icing swirl on white fondant, topped with an OREO cookie half

: a cookies and cream style donut featuring OREO cookie pieces and a vanilla fluff icing swirl on white fondant, topped with an OREO cookie half Chocolate Truffle Dream Donut : a chocolate donut cut in half and filled with whipped chocolate and topped with a chocolate ganache and mini chocolate chips

: a chocolate donut cut in half and filled with whipped chocolate and topped with a chocolate ganache and mini chocolate chips Strawberry Confetti Dream Donut: a donut dipped in strawberry fondant and finished with a pink icing swirl and brightly colored confetti sprinkles

In addition to the Dream Donuts, Tim Hortons is also launching Iced Cold Brew and Vanilla Cream Cold Brew.