Sundae Station in Bowling Green opens for the season

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — It might be chilly outside but believe it or not, Sundae Station in Bowling green is opening for the season!
You might remember this past spring we asked you to vote for the best ice cream spot in northwest Ohio. And after thousands of votes Sundae Station was the winner!
“We were super excited when we saw we were in the final two, and to win was even better,” said Shaun Crusa, owner of Sundae Station.
Owners tell us they had their best year ever in 2020 with many families wanting to go for ice cream. This year they are opening early to beat some of the supply issues many businesses are seeing.
“Getting things like cups and spoons and napkins things like that have been few and far between. Some weeks we can get a couple cases some weeks they’re out and we can’t get any. So we try to keep a little bit of a backstock just to be sure we can have those items to serve the products we always serve!” said Crusa.
Sundae station is open 7 days a week. They have more than 100 different ice cream options on their menu.