Sundae Station in Bowling Green opens for the season

Owners tell us they had their best year ever in 2020 with many families wanting to go for ice cream. This year they are opening early to beat some of the supply issues many businesses are seeing.



“Getting things like cups and spoons and napkins things like that have been few and far between. Some weeks we can get a couple cases some weeks they’re out and we can’t get any. So we try to keep a little bit of a backstock just to be sure we can have those items to serve the products we always serve!” said Crusa.