Sprite to ditch signature green bottle

Beginning Aug. 1, fans of the beloved soda can expect new packaging as an initiative to boost sustainability.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2011 file photo, a worker inspects bottles of Sprite at a Coca-Cola bottling plant in Cibitung , West Java, Indonesia. When beverage giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo turned in their quarterly results last week, both blamed the dollar for cutting into their profits because, like most U.S. corporations, they rely on overseas sales. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sprite plans to go green by saying goodbye to their famous green bottle after 60 years. 

The Coca-Cola Company announced on July 27 that Sprite is transitioning from its green packaging to a clear package beginning Aug. 1.

While the company will still use polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic, removing the color increases the likelihood for the bottle to be used for recycled food-grade packaging.

R3CYCLE CEO Julian Ochoa said in a press release, “This transition will help increase availability of food-grade rPET. When recycled, clear PET Sprite bottles can be remade into bottles, helping drive a circular economy for plastic."

Dasani is also rolling out new packaging, including caps and labels, made from 100% recycled PET plastic.

“Sprite’s move to clear will help us introduce more 100% rPET bottles like Dasani is launching and keep more bottles in the circular economy," Chris Vallette, senior vice president of technical innovation and stewardship for Coca-Cola North America, said.

However, packaging is not the only change Sprite fans can expect. According to the press release, the beverage will have a revamped logo and new packaging design to provide a consistent look around the world.

Other Coca-Cola bottled drinks that will be switching to clear PET this year include Fresca, Seagram’s, and Mello Yello.

