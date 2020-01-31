TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are looking for a savory snack for Super Bowl Sunday, these smoked salmon roll-ups will hit the spot!

INGREDIENTS

8 oz. Atlantic Smoked Salmon

2 10 oz. pizza dough balls or four flat breads

8 oz. low-fat cream cheese

1 fresh lemon juiced

3 TBSP capers

1 TBSP fresh dill minced

ASSEMBLY

If you're using pizza dough balls, roll them out to about 1/8 inch thick then spray them with non-stick spray.

Turn your grill to high and let it get hot. Then, turn it down to low, grill each side until the dough is golden brown (time will vary depending on hotness.)

Once the dough is done, cut each one in half, making four flat breads.

Combine the cream cheese with the lemon juice, capers and fresh minced dill. Mix until its creamy.

With a spatula, spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the grilled dough. Then, take the thinly sliced smoked salmon and evenly spread it among the four crusts. Roll each one up and cut into bite size pieces.

Enjoy!

