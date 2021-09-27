Your Day Recipes: Zucchini bread

TOLEDO, Ohio — Zucchini is such a versatile vegetable. Bread is just one of many recipes you can put it in!
Ingredients
- 2 Cups Flour
- ¾ tsp Baking Powder
- 1 tsp Baking soda
- ½ tsp Salt
- ½ tsp Cinnamon
- ½ tsp Nutmeg
- ¼ tsp Ginger
- 1 cup Brown sugar
- ¼ cup White Sugar
- 2 Eggs
- ½ cup Vegetable Oil
- 2 Cups Grated Zucchini
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 F and grease small bread loaf pan.
- Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger together.
- Beat Sugars, eggs, and oil together. Slowly mix in zucchini then gradually mix in dry mixture. Pour batter into greased loaf pan and bake until toothpick comes out clean (about 1 hour)
Tips and Tricks
- Use smaller holes for grating zucchini.
- Don’t overmix the batter, it will make the bread dry and tough.
- If you make muffins, do recipe the same and fill muffin tins 2/3 of the way and bake for 20 minutes.