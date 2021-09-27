x
Your Day Recipes: Zucchini bread

Credit: 10TV

TOLEDO, Ohio — Zucchini is such a versatile vegetable. Bread is just one of many recipes you can put it in!

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups Flour
  • ¾ tsp Baking Powder
  • 1 tsp Baking soda
  • ½ tsp Salt
  • ½ tsp Cinnamon
  • ½ tsp Nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp Ginger
  • 1 cup Brown sugar
  • ¼ cup White Sugar
  • 2 Eggs
  • ½ cup Vegetable Oil
  • 2 Cups Grated Zucchini

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 F and grease small bread loaf pan.
  2. Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger together.
  3. Beat Sugars, eggs, and oil together. Slowly mix in zucchini then gradually mix in dry mixture. Pour batter into greased loaf pan and bake until toothpick comes out clean (about 1 hour)

Tips and Tricks

  • Use smaller holes for grating zucchini.
  • Don’t overmix the batter, it will make the bread dry and tough.
  • If you make muffins, do recipe the same and fill muffin tins 2/3 of the way and bake for 20 minutes.