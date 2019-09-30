TOLEDO, Ohio — Go south of the border with this delicious cheesy rice recipe!
Serves four to six people.
Ingredients
- 2 cups water or vegetable broth
- 2 cups instant brown rice
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 1/2 cup chopped red pepper
- 1 1/2 cups frozen fire roasted corn
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Kroger Mexican cheese
- 1 4-ounce can chopped green chiles, drained
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 1/4-1/2 cup grated Cojito cheese
- Chopped cilantro for garnish
Directions
- Bring water or broth to boil in a medium saucepan. Stir in rice, cover. Remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes or until moisture is absorbed and rice is tender.
- While rice is resting, heat oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add onions and red pepper and sauté for 4 minutes. Add corn and garlic and heat for 3 additional minutes. Remove from heat.
- Fluff rice with fork. Add to cooked vegetables along with the Mexican cheese, chiles and 1/4 cup chopped cilantro. Stir until cheese is completely melted. Top with Cojito cheese and cilantro.