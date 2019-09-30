TOLEDO, Ohio — Go south of the border with this delicious cheesy rice recipe!

Serves four to six people.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water or vegetable broth
  • 2 cups instant brown rice
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 cup chopped onions
  • 1/2 cup chopped red pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups frozen fire roasted corn
  • 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded Kroger Mexican cheese
  • 1 4-ounce can chopped green chiles, drained
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/4-1/2 cup grated Cojito cheese
  • Chopped cilantro for garnish

Directions

  1. Bring water or broth to boil in a medium saucepan.  Stir in rice, cover.  Remove from heat.  Let stand 5 minutes or until moisture is absorbed and rice is tender.
  2. While rice is resting, heat oil in a large skillet on medium heat.  Add onions and red pepper and sauté for 4 minutes.  Add corn and garlic and heat for 3 additional minutes.  Remove from heat.
  3. Fluff rice with fork.  Add to cooked vegetables along with the Mexican cheese, chiles and 1/4 cup chopped cilantro.  Stir until cheese is completely melted.  Top with Cojito cheese and cilantro.