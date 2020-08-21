Your Day Recipes: Pork Rind Jalapeno Poppers

Pork Rind Jalapeño Poppers
Ingredients:
● 4 oz. of your favorite Southern Recipe Small Batch pork rinds, finely crushed
● 10 Jalapeño Peppers, stems removed
● 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
● 1 cup cheddar cheese, grated
Directions:
1. Preheat BBQ or oven 400 degrees F.
2. Slice one side of each jalapeño pepper lengthwise and remove seeds with a spoon.
3. In a medium bowl, mix softened cream cheese and shredded cheese together. Fill each pepper half with the cream cheese filling.
4. Pour the crushed pork rinds onto a plate. Take each filled pepper, turn upside down and press the pepper into the pork rinds.
5. Place the peppers on a baking sheet.
6. Bake for 20-25 minutes.