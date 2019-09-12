TOLEDO, Ohio — Spice up your holiday party with this sweet and savory pie!

Ingredients :

1 9” Wholly Wholesome Pie Shell

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup corn syrup

4 Tbsp. butter

3 eggs (beaten lightly)

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 pinch salt

1 1/2 cups broken pecans

1 lb. thick-cut organic bacon

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1 tsp chili powder

1/8 tsp black pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

1/4 cup finely chopped pecans

Directions :

1. Combine sugar and syrup in a fry pan over a medium heat for 5 minutes. Melt butter into mixture. Set aside to cool (if you’re in a rush, put the pan on a bed of ice in the sink). Preheat oven to 400° F. Once cooled, add eggs, salt and vanilla.

2. Fill pie shell with broken pecans. Pour syrup mixture over pecans until it’s just below the rim. Place on a piece of foil on top of a cookie sheet and place in the oven. Bake for 50 minutes.

3. While the pie is baking, prepare the bacon. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, chili powder, black pepper and cayenne. Stir until mixed. Arrange bacon in a single layer on a broiling pan or a rack set in a jelly pan. Bake at 425°F for 10 minutes. Remove pan from oven and sprinkle bacon slices with brown sugar mixture and then with pecans.

4. Return pan to oven and continue baking until bacon is crisp, about 5-10 more minutes. Once both the pie and the bacon are done cooking, top the pie with a generous amount of prepared Spicy Praline Bacon and enjoy!