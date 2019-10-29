TOLEDO, Ohio — Do the Monster Mash Potato Bar for a quick Halloween treat!
Ingredients
- 2 packages refrigerated mashed potatoes
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup ground beef, cooked
- 1 cup bacon crumbles
- 1 cup shredded Mexican cheese
- 1 cup salsa
- 1 cup fresh guacamole
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh chives
- Chopped fresh cilantro
Directions
- Heat prepared potatoes in the oven or microwave. Place in a small crockpot to keep the potatoes warm.
- Place toppings in separate bowls and set around the crockpot. Have large bowls for the potatoes and toppings. DIG IN!!