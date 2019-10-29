TOLEDO, Ohio — Do the Monster Mash Potato Bar for a quick Halloween treat!

Ingredients

  • 2 packages refrigerated mashed potatoes
  • 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup ground beef, cooked
  • 1 cup bacon crumbles
  • 1 cup shredded Mexican cheese
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 1 cup fresh guacamole
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh chives
  • Chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

  1. Heat prepared potatoes in the oven or microwave.  Place in a small crockpot to keep the potatoes warm.
  2. Place toppings in separate bowls and set around the crockpot.  Have large bowls for the potatoes and toppings.  DIG IN!!