TOLEDO, Ohio — Make sure you're always ready for breakfast with these delicious make-ahead egg, ham and cheese English Muffin breakfast sandwiches.
10 minute prep time
12-14 minutes baking time
5 minute sandwich assembly
Ingredients
- 10 Large Eggs
- ¼ Cup Milk
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- ¼ teaspoon Black Pepper
- ¼ teaspoon Baking Powder
- 10 English Muffins, split
- 10 Slices Deli Ham
- 10 slices of your favorite sliced cheese
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 350-degrees F. Grease a 9”x13” rimmed baking sheet with butter or cooking spray.
- In a blender, combine the eggs, milk, salt, pepper and baking powder. Blend on high-speed until well-combined. If mixing by hand, thoroughly whisk the eggs. You want this mixture to be frothy!
- Place the prepared baking sheet on oven rack and carefully pour in egg mixture. Bake until just set in the middle, 12-14 minutes. Remove from oven.
- Meanwhile, toast the split English Muffins. A quick way is to arrange the split muffins on another baking sheet and place in the oven for 6-8 minutes. This can be done at the same time the eggs are baking. Remove from oven when English Muffins are toasted.
- Once eggs have slightly cooled, cut into individual servings. Use a 3 or 3.5-inch round cookie cutter or slice into squares. This recipe will yield 10 -12 portions of egg.
- Build the sandwiches. Place one slice ham, one egg serving and once slice of cheese on the English Muffin. Serve and Enjoy. Yields 10 servings.
- Sandwiches may be prepared and frozen for up to 2 months. Wrap each sandwich individually in plastic wrap. Place sandwiches in a large, resealable freezer bag. When ready to serve, remove the plastic wrap from the sandwich and wrap lightly in a paper towel. Microwave for 2 to 2 ½ minutes (depending on microwave wattage). Multiple sandwiches will require additional time.
Helpful tips: Add a few dashes on hot sauce, your favorite herbs, or diced peppers to the egg mixture (after it has been blended) for variety and a punch of flavor. Replace the ham with turkey sausage, bacon, etc. If your family prefers biscuits or tortillas, this is an easy swap.