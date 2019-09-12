TOLEDO, Ohio — Budda Bowls are all the rage, because you can make your own and they are perfect for leftovers! Try this tasty, colorful and oh, so nutritious recipe for a beautiful bowl that allows you to be creative with the selection you have left in your fridge for a new flavor twist!

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total: 20 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

6 cups cooked brown rice, warmed

1 tablespoon Thai red curry paste

6 cups roasted vegetables, such as carrots, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, or asparagus, cut into bite-sized pieces, warmed

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

12 ounces cooked turkey meat or ham, sliced thin

1/4 cup turkey gravy or sweet and sour sauce

1/2 cup cranberry sauce

1 teaspoon fresh ginger root, grated, or 1 Tbsp. Ginger People® Organic Ginger Juice

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon hot sauce

Directions: