TOLEDO, Ohio — Budda Bowls are all the rage, because you can make your own and they are perfect for leftovers! Try this tasty, colorful and oh, so nutritious recipe for a beautiful bowl that allows you to be creative with the selection you have left in your fridge for a new flavor twist!
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Ingredients:
- 6 cups cooked brown rice, warmed
- 1 tablespoon Thai red curry paste
- 6 cups roasted vegetables, such as carrots, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, or asparagus, cut into bite-sized pieces, warmed
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 12 ounces cooked turkey meat or ham, sliced thin
- 1/4 cup turkey gravy or sweet and sour sauce
- 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
- 1 teaspoon fresh ginger root, grated, or 1 Tbsp. Ginger People® Organic Ginger Juice
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
Directions:
- Reheat vegetables in the microwave, oven or sauté pan. Warm up the gravy with the Thai curry paste. Add turkey and simmer gently to warm through.
- Divide the warm rice into 4 bowls and arrange the turkey and vegetables over the rice in an artful manner.
- Mix the cranberry sauce with the ginger, vinegar, sesame oil and hot sauce; adjust the seasonings according to your taste preference. Add a fried egg on top if you need more protein, or are short on turkey or skipping it all together.