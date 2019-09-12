TOLEDO, Ohio — Budda Bowls are all the rage, because you can make your own and they are perfect for leftovers! Try this tasty, colorful and oh, so nutritious recipe for a beautiful bowl that allows you to be creative with the selection you have left in your fridge for a new flavor twist!

Serves: 4

 Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total: 20 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups cooked brown rice, warmed
  • 1 tablespoon Thai red curry paste
  • 6 cups roasted vegetables, such as carrots, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, or asparagus, cut into bite-sized pieces, warmed
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 12 ounces cooked turkey meat or ham, sliced thin
  • 1/4 cup turkey gravy or sweet and sour sauce
  • 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger root, grated, or 1 Tbsp. Ginger People® Organic Ginger Juice
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce

Directions:

  1. Reheat vegetables in the microwave, oven or sauté pan. Warm up the gravy with the Thai curry paste. Add turkey and simmer gently to warm through.
  2. Divide the warm rice into 4 bowls and arrange the turkey and vegetables over the rice in an artful manner.
  3. Mix the cranberry sauce with the ginger, vinegar, sesame oil and hot sauce; adjust the seasonings according to your taste preference. Add a fried egg on top if you need more protein, or are short on turkey or skipping it all together.