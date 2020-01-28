TOLEDO, Ohio — This is an easy dessert that is inspired by the site of this year's Big Game - Florida!

Ingredients:

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, brought to room temperature

1 can low fat sweetened condensed milk

1 container Key Lime Pie Greek yogurt

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 limes, zested and juiced

Ginger snaps, Graham crackers or vanilla wafers

Directions:

In a large bowl, whip cream cheese with a hand mixer until smooth, about one minute. Slowly add condensed milk and yogurt, beating 2 minutes, followed by sugar, vanilla, zest (reserve a pinch for serving and juice. Mix until well combined.

Transfer to a serving bowl or small ramakins for serving. Top with reserved lime zest. Place in refrigerator for one hour. Serve with a sweet cookie of your choice. Store leftovers for up to 5 days in the refrigerator.