Try these espresso cookies as coffee for dessert

Coffee lovers listen up, Baker Brianna Stewart has the cookie for you.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Baking cookies can be a great way to express yourself. But why not throw some espresso in the mix and "espress" yourself?

Chef Brianna Stewart from Jera's Heavenly Sweet joined WTOL 11 Your Day Monday to demonstrate how to make a sweet treat that will put a pep in your step with "Espress Ya Self" espresso cookies.

Ingredients:

2 ½ Cups butter

5 Eggs

1 2/3 Cups sugar

1 2/3 cups brown sugar

5 tsp vanilla

6 ¼ cup flour

½ cup instant coffee

2 ½ tsp baking soda

2 ½ tsp salt

3 bags espresso chip

Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

2) Cream butter and sugars together until fluffy with a hand or stand mixer.

3) In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs and instant coffee then add to the butter mixture and add vanilla.

4) Whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl then add to the egg and butter mixture. Stir in espresso chips and if you’d like a slight chocolatey addition, add some chopped-up dark chocolate.

5) Scoop about 2-inch round scoops of dough with an ice cream scooper or a spoon and place 2 inches apart on an ungreased light-colored baking sheet.

6) Press down on the dough with the palm of your hand lightly so that the top of each cookie is no longer round.

7) If you’d like, sprinkle lightly with some coarse salt to bring out the coffee flavor.

8) Bake for about 10-14 minutes or until you see small cracks begin to form on the tops of the cookies and the edges slightly brown.