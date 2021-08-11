x
Recipes

Your Day Recipes: 5 ingredients or less holiday appetizers

Try these quick, easy recipes to wow the guests at your holiday party!

TOLEDO, Ohio — The holidays can sometimes be stressful, but planning a holiday dish doesn't have to be! Try these quick, easy recipes to wow the guests at your holiday party!

Holiday Brie with cranberry, honey, pistachios 

Ingredients

  • 1 12oz wheel of brie cheese
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries or dried cherries
  • 1/4 cup roughly chopped roasted and salted pistachios
  • Crackers, sliced bread and/or apples for serving

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Place the brie on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes until soft.
  3. Remove and carefully place on a serving tray. Drizzle with honey and top with cranberries and pistachios.
  4. Serve with crackers, bread and/or apples.

Caprese Skewer

Ingredients

  • Cherry Tomato
  • Small mozzarella balls
  • Basil
  • Balsamic Glaze

Directions

Skewer and serve!

Avocado Crostini

Ingredients

  • Fresh bread, toasted
  • Avocado, sliced
  • Cherry tomatoes, cut in half
  • Balsamic glaze

