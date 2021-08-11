Your Day Recipes: 5 ingredients or less holiday appetizers

TOLEDO, Ohio — The holidays can sometimes be stressful, but planning a holiday dish doesn't have to be! Try these quick, easy recipes to wow the guests at your holiday party!
Holiday Brie with cranberry, honey, pistachios
Ingredients
- 1 12oz wheel of brie cheese
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries or dried cherries
- 1/4 cup roughly chopped roasted and salted pistachios
- Crackers, sliced bread and/or apples for serving
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place the brie on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes until soft.
- Remove and carefully place on a serving tray. Drizzle with honey and top with cranberries and pistachios.
- Serve with crackers, bread and/or apples.
Caprese Skewer
Ingredients
- Cherry Tomato
- Small mozzarella balls
- Basil
- Balsamic Glaze
Directions
Skewer and serve!
Avocado Crostini
Ingredients
- Fresh bread, toasted
- Avocado, sliced
- Cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- Balsamic glaze