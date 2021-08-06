Your Day Recipe: Milano Cookies

These delicious cookies are always a favorite!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Milano cookies are always a favorite - here's how to make them for your next party!

Ingredients

1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 cups confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

4 egg whites

1½ cups all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon salt

Ganache

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

1) Preheat oven to 400 F. Beat butter, and powdered sugar until light and fluffy, about 2-5 minutes. Add egg white and vanilla. Mix flour and salt.

2) Add wet mixture to dry mixture, mix, then mix in milk.

3) Transfer the batter to a large piping bag fitted with a ½ inch round tip. Pipe the batter onto the lined baking sheets.

4) Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

5) Ganache: heat heavy whipping cream, add chips and stir until melted. Allow to cool.

6) Assembly: Spread the ganache onto the flat side of one cookie and sandwich with the flat side of another cookie.

Tips & Tricks