Your Day Recipe: Milano Cookies

Milano cookies are always a favorite - here's how to make them for your next party!
Ingredients
1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 cups confectioners' sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
4 egg whites
1½ cups all-purpose flour
¾ teaspoon salt
Ganache
½ cup heavy cream
½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
1) Preheat oven to 400 F. Beat butter, and powdered sugar until light and fluffy, about 2-5 minutes. Add egg white and vanilla. Mix flour and salt.
2) Add wet mixture to dry mixture, mix, then mix in milk.
3) Transfer the batter to a large piping bag fitted with a ½ inch round tip. Pipe the batter onto the lined baking sheets.
4) Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
5) Ganache: heat heavy whipping cream, add chips and stir until melted. Allow to cool.
6) Assembly: Spread the ganache onto the flat side of one cookie and sandwich with the flat side of another cookie.
Tips & Tricks
- Scrape the sides of your bowl as you mix so that dough is thoroughly mixed.
- Use parchment paper and space dough out far enough apart.
- Let ganache cool to the texture of peanut butter, so it will stay between the cookies.
- Fill cookies on one cookie in a pair leaving room near the edges.
- Refrigerate what you don’t eat!