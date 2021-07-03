x
Your Day Recipe | Chef Charine's Crab Cakes

Are you looking for a delicious dish? Chef Charine has you covered with these crab cakes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — From her kitchen to yours, here's a delicious recipe for crab cakes from Chef Charine!

Chef Charine's Crab Cakes

  • Serves: 8
  • Prep Time: 5 minutes
  • Total Time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

  • 12 oz. of shelled cooked crab 
  • 1/4 cup finely diced celery 
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh chives 
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1 large egg 
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 
  • Dash of hot sauce 
  • 1 1/4 cups panko bread crumbs

DIRECTIONS

  • In a large bowl mix all ingredients except crab and panko crumbs. 
  • Gently mix in the crab and add 1/4 cups panko crumbs into the mixture. The remaining panko crumbs put in a shallow bowl. 
  • Shape crab cakes and coat both sides with panko crumbs. 
  • Bake at 475 degrees for 15 mins flipping once. 
  • Serve with your choice of sauce and garnish with remaining chives. 

Enjoy!


