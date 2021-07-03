Your Day Recipe | Chef Charine's Crab Cakes

TOLEDO, Ohio — From her kitchen to yours, here's a delicious recipe for crab cakes from Chef Charine!
Chef Charine's Crab Cakes
- Serves: 8
- Prep Time: 5 minutes
- Total Time: 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS
- 12 oz. of shelled cooked crab
- 1/4 cup finely diced celery
- 1/4 cup minced fresh chives
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 large egg
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- Dash of hot sauce
- 1 1/4 cups panko bread crumbs
DIRECTIONS
- In a large bowl mix all ingredients except crab and panko crumbs.
- Gently mix in the crab and add 1/4 cups panko crumbs into the mixture. The remaining panko crumbs put in a shallow bowl.
- Shape crab cakes and coat both sides with panko crumbs.
- Bake at 475 degrees for 15 mins flipping once.
- Serve with your choice of sauce and garnish with remaining chives.
Enjoy!
