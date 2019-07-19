Very Berry Cherry Salad
Ingredients
- 8 cups loosely packed 50/50 Simple Truth salad greens
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1 cup fresh sweet cherries, pitted and halved
- 1 Granny Smith apple, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup Fruit Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- 1/2 cup shredded Three-Cheese Private Selection cheeses
- 1/2 cup toasted croutons
Directions
- Place the salad greens on a large platter
- Toss the blueberries, cherries and apple slices with the dressing
- Sprinkle the salad with shredded cheese and top with the fruit mixture
- Add the croutons and any additional dressing, if desired
- Serve with Artisanal breads from the Kroger bakery
Watermelon Feta Salad
Ingredients
- 1 sweet onion, sliced thinly
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 medium watermelon, cubed and chilled (about 12 cups)
- 1/2 bunch fresh mint (about 3/4 cup), chiffonade slices
- 8 ounces crumbled feta cheese
- 4 cups assorted salad greens
Directions
- Combine the onion, red wine vinegar, olive oil, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Marinade for 15 minutes.
- Place salad greens on a large platter.
- Pour the dressing over the watermelon and toss lightly.
- Transfer to the platter. Top with shreds of fresh mint and feta cheese
- Serve