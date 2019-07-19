Very Berry Cherry Salad

Ingredients

  • 8 cups loosely packed 50/50 Simple Truth salad greens
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1 cup fresh sweet cherries, pitted and halved
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup Fruit Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
  • 1/2 cup shredded Three-Cheese Private Selection cheeses
  • 1/2 cup toasted croutons

Directions

  1. Place the salad greens on a large platter
  2. Toss the blueberries, cherries and apple slices with the dressing
  3. Sprinkle the salad with shredded cheese and top with the fruit mixture
  4. Add the croutons and any additional dressing, if desired
  5. Serve with Artisanal breads from the Kroger bakery

Watermelon Feta Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 sweet onion, sliced thinly
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 medium watermelon, cubed and chilled (about 12 cups)
  • 1/2 bunch fresh mint (about 3/4 cup), chiffonade slices
  • 8 ounces crumbled feta cheese
  • 4 cups assorted salad greens

Directions

  1. Combine the onion, red wine vinegar, olive oil, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Marinade for 15 minutes.
  2. Place salad greens on a large platter.
  3. Pour the dressing over the watermelon and toss lightly. 
  4. Transfer to the platter. Top with shreds of fresh mint and feta cheese
  5. Serve