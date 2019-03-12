TOLEDO, Ohio — Two local restaurant employees were at WTOL Saturday morning competing for the best tailgate food during our three-hour special show on the pre-game action ahead of the Michigan-Ohio State match.

Max was rooting for a University of Michigan win while representing Mason Jar Tap & Grill, a restaurant in Lambertville. Brandon was here cheering for Ohio State and showing off Bar 145's recipes.

You can check out the recipes of the featured dishes below.

Pasta course:

Mason Jar - Blackened Chicken Macaroni and Cheese:

Ingredients for the pasta:

1lb butter;

2 cups flour;

1qt cream;

3 qt milk;

2 qt parmesan;

2tsp black pepper;

2tbl chopped garlic;

2tsp salt;

4qt cooked shell noodles;

Directions:

Melt butter, add flour, cook on medium for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add liquid. Bring liquid up to warm, almost simmering. Add parmesan cheese in 3 batches, waiting for the cheese to melt before adding the next batch. Add remaining ingredients, taste

Ingredients for the chicken:

Three 6oz chicken breasts, cleaned, pounded;

Olive Oil (as needed);

Blackening seasoning or Cajun Seasoning (as needed);

Directions:

Place a saute pan on medium heat, add oil. Once hot, dip chicken in blackening seasoning (both sides), and saute in oil for 2 minutes. Flip, and place in a 400F oven for 6-8 minutes. Remove from oven, let rest, and slice into strips.

Toss shell noodles in white sauce, top with cheddar and bake until bubbly. Add hot chicken on top and serve.

Chicken wings course:

Mason Jar - Campfire Wings:

Ingredients:

3 cups brown sugar;

¼ cup cayenne;

¼ cup paprika

¼ cup + 2tbl garlic powder;

¼ cup black pepper;

¾ cup salt;

¼ cup onion powder;

2tbl thyme;

20lb jumbo split wings;

Directions:

Toss wings in half of the seasoning, reserve the other half. Cook wings over an open fire. Once cooked, toss in remaining seasoning. Serve with blue cheese dressing, carrots, and celery

Meat course:

Mason Jar - Rib Sandwich:

Ingredients for the ribs:

3 racks of baby back ribs;

salt, pepper, garlic;

Directions:

Remove silver skin from the back of ribs, season liberally, and wrap in foil. Bake at 275F until 190F (about 3½ hours).

Ingredients for the mayo:

2 cups smoked garlic cloves;

2 cups heavy duty mayo;

1 lemon, juiced;

salt and pepper;

Directions:

Blend all together.

Ingredients for the BBQ sauce:

1 cup molasses;

½ cup honey;

2 cups canned tomato;

1 cup onion, chopped;

5 cloves of garlic, chopped;

½ cup apple cider vinegar;

Directions:

Combine all in a sauce pot, simmer on low until reduced by ¼.

Desert course:

Mason Jar - Buttercake:

Ingredients for the cake:

2 cups softened butter;

4 cups sugar;

8 eggs, room temperature;

1tbl vanilla extract;

6 cups AP flour;

1 tsp baking soda;

1 tsp salt;

2 cups buttermilk;

Directions:

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs and vanilla, beating well after each one. Add flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add buttermilk. Pour batter into greased half pan, bake at 325F for 1 hour and 20min or until a fork comes out clean

Ingredients for the blueberry compote:

4 pints blueberries;

1 lemon, zested and juiced;

1 cup sugar;

½ cup water;

Directions:

Combine all, simmer until thick (about 20min).

Beverage:

Ingredients:

3 shots Tito's Vodka;

24oz homemade bloody mary mix garnished with lemons, limes, blue-cheese stuffed olives, pickles, celery, bacon, peperoncinis, beef jerky and grilled cheese.



