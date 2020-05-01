A new study shows about 59% of New Year's resolutions are health-related. If you fall into that category, the best way to get ahead of the game is to have good meal prep skills.

The Ginger Chef joined us Sunday morning to talk about some easy meal prep ideas and offer tips for those struggling with staying on track.

Lemon Butter Shrimp with Spaghetti

Serves: 4

Ingredients: 3 TBSP unsalted butter; 1 envelope dry Italian dressing mix (wish bone or other), divided; 2 lbs shrimp (raw, shelled/deveined, prefer 20-25 size); 2 lemons; Pan Spray if using a skillet instead

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Prepare a large sheet pan with parchment paper (or foil). Spread shrimp out evenly on the pan. Cut butter into smaller pieces and place among the shrimp. Sprinkle with ½ the seasoning packet and place in the oven for 12-15 minutes. When shrimp is pink all the way through, remove from oven. Toss shrimp around in pan to make sure butter/dressing mix is evenly coated everywhere. Zest and juice one lemon and sprinkle on shrimp. Juice and zest remaining lemon as desired. *note* Can be made in a skillet with all the ingredients as well.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.