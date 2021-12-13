x
Recipes

Learn how to make this easy, yet classy crab dip recipe

Chef Charine shares a delicious crab dip recipe that will impress all guests at your next holiday party

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s the holiday season with so many parties and events to attend it’s hard to carve out the time to bring a dish. This easy and classy recipe that Chef Charine put together will impress all the guests at your next event.

Chef Charine’s Crab Dip

Ingredients needed:

  • Butter
  • 8 oz lump crab meat
  • Cajun seasoning
  • Onion powder
  • Garlic powder
  • Paprika
  • 4 oz of cream cheese
  • mayo or crème fraiche
  • Lemon zest of the whole lemon
  • Worcestershire
  • sharp cheddar cheese
  • chives
  • French bread and/or chips

Mix the following in a bowl:

  • 2 tb butter
  • 8 oz lump crab meat
  • 1 tsp Cajun seasoning
  • 1/2 tsp onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp paprika

After crab meat is mixed with spices, sauté crab for 3-5 mins over height heat.

Credit: WTOL 11

Next mix the following in a bowl:

  • 4oz cream cheese
  • 1/4c mayo or crème fraiche
  • 1 tb lemon
  • Lemon zest of the whole lemon
  • 1 tb Worcestershire
  • 1c sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 tb chives

Once all the ingredients are mixed add in hot crab and mix together. 

Credit: WTOL 11

Transfer mixture to an oven-safe dish and back at 375 degrees for 10 minutes or until it is bubbly.

Credit: WTOL 11

The crab dip can be served with toasted French bread or chips.

Credit: WTOL 11

