Learn how to make this easy, yet classy crab dip recipe

Chef Charine shares a delicious crab dip recipe that will impress all guests at your next holiday party

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s the holiday season with so many parties and events to attend it’s hard to carve out the time to bring a dish. This easy and classy recipe that Chef Charine put together will impress all the guests at your next event.

Chef Charine’s Crab Dip

Ingredients needed:

Butter

8 oz lump crab meat

Cajun seasoning

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Paprika

4 oz of cream cheese

mayo or crème fraiche

Lemon zest of the whole lemon

Worcestershire

sharp cheddar cheese

chives

French bread and/or chips

Mix the following in a bowl:

2 tb butter

8 oz lump crab meat

1 tsp Cajun seasoning

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp paprika

After crab meat is mixed with spices, sauté crab for 3-5 mins over height heat.

Next mix the following in a bowl:

4oz cream cheese

1/4c mayo or crème fraiche

1 tb lemon

Lemon zest of the whole lemon

1 tb Worcestershire

1c sharp cheddar cheese

1 tb chives

Once all the ingredients are mixed add in hot crab and mix together.

Transfer mixture to an oven-safe dish and back at 375 degrees for 10 minutes or until it is bubbly.