Learn how to make this easy, yet classy crab dip recipe

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s the holiday season with so many parties and events to attend it’s hard to carve out the time to bring a dish. This easy and classy recipe that Chef Charine put together will impress all the guests at your next event.
Chef Charine’s Crab Dip
Ingredients needed:
- Butter
- 8 oz lump crab meat
- Cajun seasoning
- Onion powder
- Garlic powder
- Paprika
- 4 oz of cream cheese
- mayo or crème fraiche
- Lemon zest of the whole lemon
- Worcestershire
- sharp cheddar cheese
- chives
- French bread and/or chips
Mix the following in a bowl:
- 2 tb butter
- 8 oz lump crab meat
- 1 tsp Cajun seasoning
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp paprika
After crab meat is mixed with spices, sauté crab for 3-5 mins over height heat.
Next mix the following in a bowl:
- 4oz cream cheese
- 1/4c mayo or crème fraiche
- 1 tb lemon
- Lemon zest of the whole lemon
- 1 tb Worcestershire
- 1c sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 tb chives
Once all the ingredients are mixed add in hot crab and mix together.
Transfer mixture to an oven-safe dish and back at 375 degrees for 10 minutes or until it is bubbly.
The crab dip can be served with toasted French bread or chips.