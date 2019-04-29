TOLEDO, Ohio — May is National Beef Month and we’re celebrating with a delicious recipe that is perfect for graduation parties! Chef Ev with Chef Ev Meals tells us how to make beef, cheddar and bacon sliders.

INGREDIENTS

· 15 slider buns

· 1 can (28 oz) Keystone Beef

· 8 slices bacon, cooked

· 6 cheddar cheese slices

· 3 tablespoons butter, melted

· 2 teaspoons poppy seeds

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Place the bottom half of the slider buns in a greased casserole dish.

3. Place a layer of Keystone Beef over the bottom buns.

4. Top with a layer of cheddar cheese slices.

5. Finish with a layer of bacon slices.

6. Place the top buns on the sliders.

7. Cover the dish with foil and bake for 10 minutes, then remove the foil, brush the slider buns with melted butter and sprinkle with poppy seeds.

8. Continue baking for another 10 minutes.

9. Enjoy!