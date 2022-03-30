x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Recipes

Here's how to make the perfect lemon meringue pie! | Your Day recipes

Brianna Stewart from Jera's Heavenly Sweet on Bancroft Street near the University of Toledo has a recipe for the PERFECT lemon meringue pie that's sure to be a hit!

TOLEDO, Ohio —

Perfect Lemon Meringue Pie  

Ingredients:

Crust:                                                                                               

  • 1 1/2 cups fine graham cracker crumbs (1 sleeve)
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) butter, melted

Meringue: 

  • 3 Large egg whites
  • ¼ tsp cream of tartar 
  • ¼ cup of sugar

Filling: 

  • One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk 
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 large lemons) 
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest 
  • 3 large egg yolks, whites reserved for meringue

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. 
  2. For the crust: In a mixing bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs and sugar until combined. Then, stir in the melted butter. Press the mixture firmly into a 9-inch pie plate and bake for 10 minutes until slightly browned. Set aside to cool. 
  3. For the filling: In a medium bowl, mix the condensed milk, lemon juice, zest and egg yolks using a whisk or hand mixer. Pour the mixture into the crust. 
  4. For the meringue: Beat the egg whites and cream of tartar in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form, then gradually add the sugar and whip until peaks are stiff. 
  5. Spread the meringue over the pie almost to the edge of the crust. Bake until the meringue browns slightly, about 15 to 20 minutes. Chill for at least 2 hours before serving. 

Tips and Tricks:

  1. Crush graham crackers with food processor, or by putting them in a gallon freezer bag and rolling over it with a rolling pin.  

  1. If you overbeat the egg whites, they will look foamy and will deflate.

And there you have it! Enjoy the PERFECT pie and check out Jera's Heavenly Sweet at 3059 W Bancroft St. for more sweet treats!

Related Articles

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

In Other News

Recipe: Lemony Alfredo Pasta