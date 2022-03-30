Here's how to make the perfect lemon meringue pie! | Your Day recipes

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

For the crust: In a mixing bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs and sugar until combined. Then, stir in the melted butter. Press the mixture firmly into a 9-inch pie plate and bake for 10 minutes until slightly browned. Set aside to cool.

For the filling: In a medium bowl, mix the condensed milk, lemon juice, zest and egg yolks using a whisk or hand mixer. Pour the mixture into the crust.

For the meringue: Beat the egg whites and cream of tartar in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form, then gradually add the sugar and whip until peaks are stiff.