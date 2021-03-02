Ice cream for breakfast? Yes please!

February 6 is "Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day!" Here's a recipe to help you celebrate.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — February 6 is Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day! What better way to celebrate than with a delicious ice cream recipe?

Kylee from the Kylee's Kitchen blog shows us how to make fried ice cream!

Easy “Fried” Ice Cream

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients

24 ounces Hudsonville's Limited Edition Cinnamon French Toast ice cream

4 cups corn flakes cereal (or something similar)

4 Tablespoons butter, melted

2 Tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Optional toppings: honey, whipped cream, maraschino cherries

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Line cupcake tin with plastic wrap. Scoop ice cream into 4-ounce balls (about 2.5 inches in diameter) and place scoops in cavities. Freeze until hard.

Pour cereal into plastic bag and crush with meat pounder or rolling pin.

Combine butter, sugar, and cinnamon in medium bowl. Stir in cereal crumbs.

Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Pour cereal mixture onto baking sheet and spread in even layer.

Place in oven and bake 10 minutes or until mixture is golden brown. Stir mixture every few minutes to ensure even baking.

Allow cereal to cool completely. Transfer to bowl.

Remove ice cream balls from freezer and roll in cereal mixture.

Place ice cream balls back in cupcake tin cavities and freeze until hard, about 30 minutes.

Before serving, drizzle with honey and garnish with whipped cream and maraschino cherries, if desired.

