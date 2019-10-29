TOLEDO, Ohio — Looking for the perfect fall dessert? Look no further than this caramel apple crumb cake!
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups chopped Granny Smith Apples (about 2 medium)
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided
- 2 1/4 cups flour, divided
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 1/2 cups butter, softened, divided
- 1 cup granulated sugar, divided
- 2 eggs
- 2/3 cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Toss apples with 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon.
- Combine 1 1/4 cups flour, baking powder and baking soda. Beat 3/4 cup each of butter and sugar in a large bowl with mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs, sour cream and vanilla; mix well. Gradually add dry ingredients, mixing well after each addition. Stir in apple mixture. Spoon into greased and floured 9-inch round pan.
- Melt remaining butter. Add to combined remaining sugars, cinnamon and flour in a medium bowl; mix well. Stir in nuts and sprinkle over batter.
- Bake for 40-45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cake 10 minutes. Remove from pan to wire rack and cool completely.
- Drizzle with warmed caramel sauce and serve.