TOLEDO, Ohio — Looking for the perfect fall dessert? Look no further than this caramel apple crumb cake!

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups chopped Granny Smith Apples (about 2 medium)
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided
  • 2 1/4 cups flour, divided
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 1/2 cups butter, softened, divided
  • 1 cup granulated sugar, divided
  • 2 eggs
  • 2/3 cup sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.  Toss apples with 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon.
  2. Combine 1 1/4 cups flour, baking powder and baking soda.  Beat 3/4 cup each of butter and sugar in a large bowl with mixer until light and fluffy.  Add eggs, sour cream and vanilla; mix well.  Gradually add dry ingredients, mixing well after each addition.  Stir in apple mixture. Spoon into greased and floured 9-inch round pan.
  3. Melt remaining butter.  Add to combined remaining sugars, cinnamon and flour in a medium bowl; mix well.  Stir in nuts and sprinkle over batter.
  4. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.  Cool cake 10 minutes.  Remove from pan to wire rack and cool completely.
  5. Drizzle with warmed caramel sauce and serve.