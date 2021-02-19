Fish Fry at home! The best air fryer fish fry recipe

Fish fry season has arrived!

CLEVELAND — Happy Lent and happy fish fry season! The good news: You don't have to leave your home to make it. Just follow this easy recipe and enjoy!

First, take fresh cod, cut them down to a sizeable portion and pat them dry with a paper towel. Next, season each piece with a little salt and pepper.

Then, take three shallow bowls. Fill the first bowl with flour, the second with two whisked eggs and the third with Panko. Season the Panko with a touch of salt, a dash of cayenne pepper and a 1/2 tsp of Old Bay seasoning.

Take the cod and cover with flour, then egg and finally coat with the Panko making sure it is completely covered.

Cook those in an air fryer at 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes, carefully flipping them half way through.

And you can't have fish fry without tartar sauce!

Take one cup of mayonnaise and mix that with 3/4th cup of chopped pickles, finely shopped fresh dill, a dash of salt and pepper, a touch of cayenne pepper and a squeeze of a fresh lemon.

Happy fish fry season!

